Look: Bengals Owner Mike Brown Admits He Made Mistake With Joe Burrow Last Season
CINCINNATI — Bengals owner Mike Brown spoke to the media on Monday with training camp set to start this week.
The soon-to-be 89-year-old admitted he made a mistake last season when he picked Joe Burrow up in his golf cart at the start of practice when the star quarterback was dealing with a calf injury ahead of their Week 3 matchup with the Rams.
"I try to stay away enough that I don't get in the way. I don't want to be a problem for the coaches," Brown said. "In that particular moment I overstepped and did a dumb thing. I was convinced he shouldn't play and he looked like he wanted to play in that game and I went out there to tell him he wasn't going to play. I was gonna make sure he wasn't going to play, where upon he played ... I still feel a little bit shame faced about it."
Not only did Burrow start against the Rams on Monday Night Football, he led Cincinnati to a 19-16 win, completing 26-of-49 passes for 259 yards.
Watch video of Brown's comments below. Check out his entire sit down with the media here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Bengals Star Joe Burrow Walks in Vogue Fashion Show in Paris
Watch: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Holds Kids Camp
Josh Newton Discusses What's Fueled His Journey to NFL: 'One Offer Coming Out of High School'
Watch: Joe Burrow Chats With Jared Leto During Fashion Week in Paris
DJ Turner II Ready to Attack Second NFL Season: 'I Just Left Some Plays on The Field'
Watch: Best of Joe Burrow's 2024 Offseason
Dax Hill Brewing in Lou Anarumo's Lab, Bengals Hope Former First Rounder Makes Successful Switch to Cornerback
The Athletic Picks Bengals Win Total as a Best Bet for 2024 Season
Bengals Star Orlando Brown Jr. Posts Heartfelt Message to His Dad on Father’s Day
A Pleasant Surprise: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Signing Franchise Tender
Zac Taylor Praises Ja'Marr Chase, Explains Why He Didn't Do Much During Bengals Mandatory Minicamp
PFF Names Chase Brown, Jordan Battle on 2024 All-Breakout Team
PFF Ranks Geno Stone Among Top-20 NFL Safeties
Sheldon Rankins Details Return For OTAs: 'Wanted To Make Sure I Got Back Out Here'
-----
Join the 44,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast