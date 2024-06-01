PFF Ranks Trent Brown, Orlando Brown Jr. Among NFL's Best Offensive Tackles
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had both starting tackles crack the top-32 NFL offensive tackles list from PFF. Trent Brown checked in at No. 27 and Orlando Brown Jr. slotted in at No. 30.
The players are starting on the same line for the first time this coming season.
"Although Brown failed to play at least 600 snaps for the fourth time in five seasons, he still showed that he could still be among the better left tackles in the league," Zoltán Buday wrote. "In fact, he had three separate games — at Jets, vs. Bills, at Giants — in which he earned an overall grade of at least 88.0. No other offensive tackle had more than two such games."
"Zeus" is looking to gel further with this group after a lacking 2023 season.
"Although Brown earned a career-low overall grade, pass-blocking grade, and run-blocking grade in 2023 in his first season with the Bengals, he makes this list due to his first five seasons," Buday wrote. "Even though he missed the playoffs last season, he still leads all offensive tackles with 6,086 snaps played — including the playoffs — over the last five seasons."
Make sure you bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
You May Also Like:
Bengals Rookie WR Jermaine Burton Explains What It's Like Working With Joe Burrow
Watch: Chad Johnson Faces Off Against Bengals Rookie at Practice, Tee Higgins Jokes About Exchange
Sports Illustrated Ranks Jake Browning as NFL's Best Backup Quarterback
Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Jaylen Waddle's Huge Contract Extension With Dolphins
Look: Photo Emerges of Trent Brown's Offseason Work With Popular O-Line Trainer
Look: Cam Taylor-Britt Attends Reds' Win Over Cardinals, Chats With Elly De La Cruz
Watch: Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase is Putting in Work This Offseason
NFL Rumors: Were Vikings Considering Blockbuster Trade Involving Justin Jefferson on Draft Night?
Watch: Bengals Star Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt Shares Hilarious Answer in Interview
Look: Jermaine Burton's Trainer Shares Clip of Offseason Training
Watch: Rolling Graph Shows Every Touchdown Leader in Cincinnati Bengals' History
Cincinnati Bengals Star Tee Higgins Not Expected to Sign Franchise Tender Anytime Soon
Look: Joe Burrow Shares Some Pointers With Jermaine Burton at Bengals Practice
Jermaine Burton Lands Among PFF's Best Rookie WR Situations
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Teaches Griddy at Youth Camp
Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Offensive Line Preview Part 1: Returning Starters
Look: Jermaine Burton Wears Bengals Uniform for First Time at Rookie Premiere
Look: Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton Poses With Jersey at Rookie Premiere
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast