PFF Ranks Trent Brown, Orlando Brown Jr. Among NFL's Best Offensive Tackles

Cincinnati tweaked its offensive line a bit this offseason.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) blocks in the first quarter during a Week 18 NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) blocks in the first quarter during a Week 18 NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — The Bengals had both starting tackles crack the top-32 NFL offensive tackles list from PFF. Trent Brown checked in at No. 27 and Orlando Brown Jr. slotted in at No. 30.

The players are starting on the same line for the first time this coming season.

"Although Brown failed to play at least 600 snaps for the fourth time in five seasons, he still showed that he could still be among the better left tackles in the league," Zoltán Buday wrote. "In fact, he had three separate games — at Jets, vs. Bills, at Giants — in which he earned an overall grade of at least 88.0. No other offensive tackle had more than two such games."

"Zeus" is looking to gel further with this group after a lacking 2023 season.

"Although Brown earned a career-low overall grade, pass-blocking grade, and run-blocking grade in 2023 in his first season with the Bengals, he makes this list due to his first five seasons," Buday wrote. "Even though he missed the playoffs last season, he still leads all offensive tackles with 6,086 snaps played — including the playoffs — over the last five seasons."

