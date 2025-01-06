All Bengals

Sources: Bengals Expected to Make Changes to Coaching Staff After Missing Playoffs

How many coaching changes will the Bengals make after failing to miss the playoffs?

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor head for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. The Bengals remain winless after a 38-33 loss to Washington.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor head for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. The Bengals remain winless after a 38-33 loss to Washington. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are expected to make changes to their coaching staff in the coming days, league sources told BengalsTalk.com.

Cincinnati won five-straight games to end the season 9-8, but missed the playoffs for a second-straight season.

It was the first time a healthy Joe Burrow missed the playoffs.

Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson were dominant for Cincinnati this year, setting multiple records and leading the NFL in key stats, but it wasn't enough to make the postseason.

That's a major reason why changes are coming. The question is how deep will they go?

Head coach Zac Taylor is safe. The Bengals believe in Taylor.

Will defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo be brought back? What about key defensive assistants like Marion Hobby?

The Bengals' defense struggled this season, but rebounded in the final month of the season and was a big reason why Cincinnati beat Denver and Pittsburgh in the final two weeks of the season.

Could offensive line coach Frank Pollack be on the way out?

Pollack is held in high regard in NFL circles, but it's fair to question his fit in the Bengals' offensive scheme.

There are plenty of coaches that could be on their way out, but Bengals owner Mike Brown is loyal. He isn't going to fire coaches just to grab a headline. The team underachieved this season. They know some changes need to be made.

There's a scenario where most of the staff returns next season, but changes are coming.

What does that mean exactly? We'll get that answer in the coming days.

