Sources: What We're Hearing About Bengals' Search for New Defensive Coordinator
CINCINNATI — The Bengals fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on Monday morning. They didn't waste any time looking for his replacement.
Former Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is in Cincinnati reportedly interviewing for the job today. They're bringing in former Patriots defensive coordinator DeMarcus Covington for an interview on Wednesday.
What about former NFL head coaches that are proven defensive coordinators like Robert Saleh or Dennis Allen?
It doesn't sound like the Bengals will go that route. That doesn't mean they haven't discussed Allen or Saleh, but they aren't expected to interview either coach at this point.
Brandon Staley is another coach that has been mentioned by some, but it doesn't sound like he's in the mix as of now.
That doesn't mean they don't want someone with experience. Graham has been a defensive coordinator for three different organizations and worked closely with Bill Belichick and Brian Flores.
Covington got his first taste of being a defensive coordinator this season with the Patriots. He was also the defensive line coach in New England from 2020-23. It's reasonable to think Covington could be a candidate for the defensive line job as well.
Ultimately, head coach Zac Taylor will make this hire. Of course, the Bengals' front office will be part of the process. What is he looking for?
“They get the most out of the players, certainly. And I think you got to understand our division that we play in," Taylor said Monday. "That's going to dictate, really, where you end up at the end of the season. And so I think this division is different. I think when people come and they play all four teams in this division, they feel that immediately. And so you're certainly (going to) need a coordinator that has an understanding of that. There’s plenty of the guys in the league that have been around the block, that have done that, and I'll go through the process and find the right one."
That doesn't mean it'll be a coach that's currently in the NFL ranks. The Bengals will likely bring in multiple college coaches before making a final decision.
They appear to be casting a wide net and want to make sure they find the right coach to lead the defense moving forward.
For them, the "right coach" might not be the biggest name.
