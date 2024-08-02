All Bengals

Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' Most Intense Practice of Training Camp

The Bengals had their "most intense" practice of training camp on Thursday.

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Bengals had their most intense practice of training camp on Thursday.

Here are three takeaways from the 2+ hour session:

Joe Shiesty

Joe Burrow took every rep with the starting offense in team drills on a hot, humid day. He evaded pressure, rolled out and led the offense on a 65-yard touchdown drive during an 11-on-11 move the ball drill against the starting defense.

"It was great. I haven’t had this for the last two years," Burrow said. "Improving every day and I’m happy to be out there."

Trenton Irwin and Chase Brown had drops on the drive, but Burrow guided the offense down the field, ultimately finding Andrei Iosivas for the score.

Multiple guys left the field due to cramping and the heat and yet the team continued to battle in an intense drill that ended with Burrow finding Iosivas for a touchdown. Watch the play below:

Injuries

Hopefully Cam Sample's injury wasn't as serious as it looked. He was carted off the field on what was essentially the final play of team drills.

If Sample misses extended time, the Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai will have much bigger roles on a defensive line that is currently practicing without Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard.

Both Hendrickson and Hubbard are OK, but the Bengals are playing it safe with them as they work their way through their respective injuries.

Amarius Mims left due to heat, but was ultimately fine and should be back on Friday. They took him off the field as a precaution.

Meanwhile, rookie Jermaine Burton left with an ankle injury. The good news is the wide receiver room is as deep as it has ever been in the Burrow era. Guys like Charlie Jones, Trenton Irwin and Iosivas have shown the ability to play in the slot and have built trust with Burrow.

Hopefully Burton doesn't miss much time. He has a ton of talent and needs reps to keep learning what life is going to be like in the NFL.

Tee Time

Tee Higgins had his best practice of training camp, making multiple catches, including a long touchdown grab facing 1-on-1 coverage against Cam Taylor-Britt.

He also had a diving grab on the sideline and multiple contested catches in team drills where he knew he was going to get hit. Higgins looks poised for a huge season and reminded everyone what he's capable of on Thursday.

James Rapien
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

