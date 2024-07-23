All Bengals

Tim Krumrie on 2024 Bengals Ring of Honor Induction: Remember me as 'Mentally Toughest Guy Who Ever Played'

The defensive tackle played his entire NFL career in Cincinnati.

Russ Heltman

Nov 25, 1984; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tim Krumrie (69) in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Riverfront Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 1984; Cincinnati, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tim Krumrie (69) in action against the Atlanta Falcons at Riverfront Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports / Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — Tim Krumrie is the first Bengals defensive lineman to get a well-deserved spot in the Ring of Honor. Cincinnati's all-time solo tackles leader is joining Corey Dillon in this year's class.

Krumrie played his entire career in Cincinnati from 1983-94. He noted he wants to be remembered as the most mentally tough player to ever play while giving thanks to the fans for the honor.

"My thing is I didn't talk too much to the media," Krumrie said about his career. "I pretty much said please write what you see on the field. And finally, thank you to the fans that voted to recognize my numbers and production.

According to Pro Football Reference, His 1,008 solo tackles are nearly 500 more than the next closest Bengals player (although they were much harder to track prior to 1994). 

He ranks 12th all-time on the Bengals sack leaders list (34.5) after Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard passed him this decade.

"I loved practice," Krumrie said. "Practice was nothing more than doing chores on the farm for me. I grew up on a farm, 5 a.m. milked the cows, double two a days, training camp's nothing more than working on the farm. I enjoyed it because it was a lot of fun. And the good thing about it is when I practiced against great offensive linemen—Dave Lapham, Max Montoya—all those guys made me a better player."

He and Dillon get their jackets on Sept. 23 when the Bengals face the Washington Commanders.

Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals.

