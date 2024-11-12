Where Bengals Stand in 2025 NFL Draft Order After Week 10 Loss to Ravens
CINCINNATI — The Bengals hold the 12th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after last week's loss to the Ravens. It would be their highest pick since Joe Burrow had his rookie season cut short due to injury.
NFL.com's Chad Reuter sees tight end as a big need in the 2025 draft.
"The season-ending knee injury for rookie Erick All Jr., combined with the impending free agency of Mike Gesicki and Tanner Hudson makes the tight end a need for the Bengals in 2025," Reuter wrote. "There should be sufficient depth in the tight end class to find another solid player on Day 3, as they did when picking All in Round 4 this year."
Cincinnati faces 18th toughest schedule in the NFL by opponent record for the rest of the season and is hoping it can eventually move all the way down to the 32nd pick after a run into and throughout the playoffs.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdownsandso much more!
You May Also Like:
Mike Florio Reveals More Insight on 'Ugly' Bengals Negotiations With Ja'Marr Chase
Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Fined for Unnecessary Roughness After Hit on Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals Put in Waiver Claim on Veteran Pass Rusher Yannick Ngakoue
Bengals Must Protect Joe Burrow Moving Forward, Even if it Means Getting Fined or Penalized
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Extolls Ja'Marr Chase's Greatness Beyond the Gaudy Stats
Joe Burrow Reflects on Bengals Falling Short Despite Stellar Individual Seasons: 'Tough Pill To Swallow'
Why the Bengals Went For 2 and Why They Threw To Tanner Hudson Instead of Ja'Marr Chase
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Post Huge Numbers as Bengals Lose Heartbreaker to Ravens 35-34
Watch: Joe Burrow Arrives for Bengals' Primetime Matchup With Ravens
Baltimore Ravens Releasing Former Pro Bowler Yannick Ngakoue Ahead of Matchup vs Cincinnati Bengals
'Nobody is Going to Baby You Anymore' - Joe Burrow, Other Bengals React to Jermaine Burton Being Inactive
Bengals TE Mike Gesicki Credits Teammate Who Predicted His Explosion vs. the Raiders
'That's One of My Regrets' - Bengals Center Ted Karras On Not Confronting Maxx Crosby
Report: Bengals Rookie Tight End Erick All Jr. Suffered Torn ACL vs Raiders
Joe Burrow Far From Satisfied After Bengals First 40-Point Performance This Season
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast