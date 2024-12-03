Bengals Announce Unique Uniform Combination for Monday Night's Game At Dallas
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals have unveiled their uniform combination for Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys, and it’s a unique one.
The Bengals will wear their black jerseys on the road for just the 12th time since at least 2010, pairing them with white pants, orange stripes and orange socks.
The jersey choice is not entirely theirs.
As the home team, the Cowboys get to decide whether to wear dark or white jerseys, and they almost always wear white at home, as they have done in five of their six games at AT&T Stadium this season.
Two of the previous 11 times the Bengals have worn black jerseys on the road were during games in Dallas in 2016 and 2022.
It’s not uncommon for home teams to elect to wear white in September when the weather is expected to be hot, which is why eight of the previous times the Bengals wore black on the road were in the first month of the season.
The other three were still fairly early.
Week 5, 2011 – at Jacksonville (79 degrees).
Week 6, 2012 – at Cleveland (70 degrees).
Week 5, 2016 – at Dallas (indoors).
This will the third time this season the Bengals have worn black jerseys, white pants, orange stripes, orange socks.
In the other two, they lost to the Washington Commanders 38-33 in Week 3, and they beat the Las Vegas Raiders 41-24 in Week 9.
Since the team unveiled the new uniforms in 2021, the Bengals are 4-4 in this combination, including their Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
