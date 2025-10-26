Week 8 Best Bets: Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Jets
It was a banner week last week, as we not only went 4-1 on the official bets, but the no sweat +2500 lotto hit as well. We are starting to heat up of late, with a record of 10-4 over the last three weeks, netting +10.1 units. On the season, the overall record on the official bets stands at 15-12 for +8.2 unit profit.
Here are my favorite plays for Week 8 as the New York Jets come to town.
All bets are one unit plays unless otherwise specified.
Tee Higgins OVER 4.5 Receptions + 50+ Alternate Receiving Yards (+124 DraftKings)
Both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins should have their way this week, but Higgins's lower lines are more palatable value-wise.
My Bet Backers:
- Higgins has 11 catches over the last two weeks with Joe Flacco at the helm
- The Jets have allowed other big, outside receivers to excel this season such as Xavier Leggette (9 catches for 83 yards) and DK Metcalf (4/83)
- In 41 career games with 5+ catches, Higgins has surpassed 50 receiving yards 85% of the time
Mason Taylor 4+ Alternate Receptions + Noah Fant 3+ Alternate Receptions (+121 FanDuel)
Not only is it National Tight Ends Day, but this matchup pits two of the worst pass defenses vs the position facing off against one another.
My Bet Backers:
- The Bengals defense has been gouged by tight ends nearly weekly this season, allowing five tight ends to bring in at least four catches
- Taylor is Justin Fields’ second-most targeted pass catcher behind Garrett Wilson, who has been ruled out
- The Jets have allowed six tight ends to catch at least three passes, a mark Fant has hit in five games this season
Breece Hall 25+ Alternate Receiving Yards + OVER 67.5 Rushing Yards (+305)
The one true playmaker on the Jets that remains somewhat healthy is Breece Hall, and he should be heavily involved on Sunday.
My Bet Backers:
- Similar to tight ends, the Bengals defense has struggled defending running backs in the passing game, allowing six backs to exceed 25 receiving yards this season
- Hall has eclipsed this receiving yard line in 3/4 games that Fields starts and finishes
- Breece has averaged over 17 carries in the four games Fields has started and finished, and rushed for over 67 yards three times
- Four of the five backs to rush the ball at least 16 times against Cincinnati have hit this mark, with the average exceeding 100 rushing yards
As mentioned above (and likely to be mentioned many more times before the season ends), we cashed a +2500 last week. That high is going to carry me through for at least a few weeks so let's chase that feeling again with an even wilder parlay! Note: this is a 1/3 unit play for me, but due to the long odds you may feel more comfortable betting an even smaller amount.
Tee Higgins 60+ Alternate Receiving Yards + Mason Taylor 50+ Alternate Receiving Yards + Breece Hall 90+ Alternate Rushing Yards + Noah Fant Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+5929 FanDuel)
My Bet Backers:
- See Tee Higgins bet backers, above
- The Bengals have only allowed three tight ends to eclipse 50 yards, but Taylor figures to be a focal point for the passing game with all of the injuries for New York
- See Breece Hall bet backers, above
- The Jets have given up SIX touchdowns to tight ends this season
As always, don't forget to check out my X for more player props prior to the game. With sportsbooks adding more player lines and promos leading up to kickoff (especially in primetime), we will continue searching for value to capitalize on.
*DISCLAIMER* This is not intended to be betting advice, rather these are some props I like and will be placing my money on. While I use data and research to support my picks, there is no such thing as a sure bet. Always remember to only bet amounts you are comfortable losing.
