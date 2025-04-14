Cincinnati Bengals Invite 45 Area Players to Tuesday's Annual Pre-Draft Workout
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals have invited 45 players to their annual local pro day, which will be held Tuesday morning at the indoor facility.
NFL teams are permitted to hold a workout for players who played their high school and/or college careers in the team’s regional area.
This is in addition to all of the pre-draft visits the Bengals are allowed to have with players from school in their regional area.
Here is the list of players tentatively scheduled to participate in the brief on-field workout:
University of Cincinnati
Safety Jared Bartlett
Tight end Joseph Beljan
Safety Derrick Canteen
Kicker Nathan Hawks
Wide receiver Xzavier Henderson
Guard Luke Kandra
Running back Corey Kiner
Wide receiver Jamoi Mayes
Linebacker Mehki Miller
Safety Josh Minkins
Edge Eric Phillips
Guard Dartanyan Tinsley
Tackle Phillip Wilder
Tackle John Williams
Miami University:
Punter Alec Bevelhimer
Guard Kolby Borders
Running back Kevin Davis
Defensive tackle Savio Frazier
Quarterback Brett Gabbert
Defensive tackle Kobe Hilton
Tackle Reid Holskey
Wide receiver Andre Johnson
Wide receiver Cade McDonald
Running back Keyon Mozee
Edge Corey Suttle
Edge Brian Ugwu
Linebacker Ty Wise
Ohio State University
Tackle Josh Fryar
Cornerback Jordan Hancock
Tight end Gee Scott
Local high schools (college; high school)
Running back David Afari (Northern Colorado; Lakota West)
Wide receiver Demeer Blankumsee (Memphis; Winton Woods)
Linebacker Dan Bolden (Toledo; Colerain)
Center Zeke Correll (North Carolina State; Anderson)
Linebacker Cheikhsaliou Fall (California; Middletown)
Guard Jake Gideon (Western Michigan; Ryle)
Linebacker Alex Howard (Duke; Mount Healthy)
Running back KJ Howard (Lock Haven; La Salle)
Edge Montez Kelley (Appalachian State; Purcell Marian)
Tight end Marshall Lang (Northwestern; St. Xavier)
Safety Avi McGary (Bowling Green State; Lakota East)
Guard Vincent Munlin (Eastern Kentucky; Princeton)
Kicker Graham Nicholson (Alabama; Summit Country Day)
Defensive tackle Geemontae Peck (Davenport; Taft)
Linebacker Jaheim Thomas (Wisconsin; Princeton)