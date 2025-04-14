All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Invite 45 Area Players to Tuesday's Annual Pre-Draft Workout

Jay Morrison

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) runs to the 1-yard line in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and TCU Horned Frogs at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) runs to the 1-yard line in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between Cincinnati Bearcats and TCU Horned Frogs at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals have invited 45 players to their annual local pro day, which will be held Tuesday morning at the indoor facility.

 NFL teams are permitted to hold a workout for players who played their high school and/or college careers in the team’s regional area.

This is in addition to all of the pre-draft visits the Bengals are allowed to have with players from school in their regional area.

Here is the list of players tentatively scheduled to participate in the brief on-field workout:

University of Cincinnati

Safety Jared Bartlett

Tight end Joseph Beljan

Safety Derrick Canteen

Kicker Nathan Hawks

Wide receiver Xzavier Henderson

Guard Luke Kandra

Running back Corey Kiner

Wide receiver Jamoi Mayes

Linebacker Mehki Miller

Safety Josh Minkins

Edge Eric Phillips

Guard Dartanyan Tinsley

Tackle Phillip Wilder

Tackle John Williams

Miami University:

Punter Alec Bevelhimer

Guard Kolby Borders

Running back Kevin Davis

Defensive tackle Savio Frazier

Quarterback Brett Gabbert

Defensive tackle Kobe Hilton

Tackle Reid Holskey

Wide receiver Andre Johnson

Wide receiver Cade McDonald

Running back Keyon Mozee

Edge Corey Suttle

Edge Brian Ugwu

Linebacker Ty Wise

Ohio State University

Tackle Josh Fryar

Cornerback Jordan Hancock

Tight end Gee Scott

Local high schools (college; high school)

Running back David Afari (Northern Colorado; Lakota West)

Wide receiver Demeer Blankumsee (Memphis; Winton Woods)

Linebacker Dan Bolden (Toledo; Colerain)

Center Zeke Correll (North Carolina State; Anderson)

Linebacker Cheikhsaliou Fall (California; Middletown)

Guard Jake Gideon (Western Michigan; Ryle)

Linebacker Alex Howard (Duke; Mount Healthy)

Running back KJ Howard (Lock Haven; La Salle)

Edge Montez Kelley (Appalachian State; Purcell Marian)

Tight end Marshall Lang (Northwestern; St. Xavier)

Safety Avi McGary (Bowling Green State; Lakota East)

Guard Vincent Munlin (Eastern Kentucky; Princeton)

Kicker Graham Nicholson (Alabama; Summit Country Day)

Defensive tackle Geemontae Peck (Davenport; Taft)

Linebacker Jaheim Thomas (Wisconsin; Princeton)

