Cincinnati Bengals Players Who Have Cashed In Contract Incentives This Season
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals don’t put a lot of incentive clauses in their players’ contracts, but one newcomer is cashing in this season.
The Bengals signed tight end Mike Gesicki to a one year, $2.5 million contract in March.
The seventh-year pro has added to the value on that contract but hitting three incentives, and he could cross two more thresholds Saturday night against Pittsburgh.
Per OverTheCap.com, Gesicki earned an extra $125,000 in Week 14 at Tennessee when he caught three passes for 37 yards, giving him 45 receptions on the season.
Another $125,000 awaited if he could reach 55 catches, and he surpassed that in the 30-24 overtime win against Denver when he tied his career-high with 10 catches.
Gesicki also reached 500 receiving yards during the win in Tennessee, earning another $125,000.
He needs just 3 more yards to reach 600, which would earn him another $125,000.
And Gesicki has touchdown clauses in his deal as well. If he can score twice against the Steelers, another $125,000 would kick in for scoring four.
He also would be due an extra $125,000 for reaching six, but only player in franchise history has ever caught four touchdowns in a game.
All totaled, Gesicki has earned an extra $375,000 this years, and he needs just 3 yards to make it an even $500,000, which would be a $20 percent raise on his original contract.
Offensive lineman Cody Ford has earned an even bigger raise.
Ford signed a one-year, $1.35 million contract to remain the team, and the deal included a $600,000 incentive if he played 50 percent of the offensive snaps.
Due to knee and fibula injuries to left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. – and the benching of guard Cordell Volson – Ford has played 59 percent of the offensive snaps.
Even if he doesn’t play at all Saturday in Pittsburgh, he will cash in the $600,000, which is an extra 44 percent on his original deal.
Guard Alex Cappa would earn an extra $1 million for making the Pro Bowl, but that’s not going to happen.
Quarterback Joe Burrow has incentives, but they don’t kick in until 2025.
From 2025-29, Burrow will receive an extra $500,000 if he plays 65 percent of the offensive snaps and the team wins the AFC Championship Game (with him playing at least 50 percent of the snaps in that contest).
And he would get an extra $750,000 if he follows that by leading the team to a Super Bowl win.
