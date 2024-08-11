Halftime Observations: Joe Burrow Leads Opening Drive Touchdown, Bengals Tied With Bucs 7-7
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are tied with the Buccaneers 7-7 at halftime.
Cincinnati got what they wanted from their starters on Saturday night, as Joe Burrow led the offense on a 12-play, 73-yard touchdown drive to start the game.
Here are our halftime observations:
Fast Start
Burrow looked sharp, completing 5-of-7 passes for 51 yards and one touchdown. He led Cincinnati downfield on a drive that included five first downs, capping things off with a 9-yard touchdown throw to Tee Higgins.
The Bengals were in the shotgun nine times (one negated by penalty) and under center four times on the opening drive.
Chase Brown was the Bengals' running back on the opening drive, running for 10 yards.
Watch Burrow's touchdown pass to Higgins here.
Defensive Starters
The Bengals' defense played most of their starters, with guys like Sam Hubbard and Sheldon Rankins not playing. They forced a three-and-out to start the game.
DJ Turner II got the start at cornerback with Cam Taylor-Britt and Mike Hilton. Dax Hill entered the game on third down.
Hill and Turner stuck around after the first drive, with Hill tallying three pass breakups and nearly brought down an interception. It was ruled an incomplete after officials ruled that it hit the ground.
Second Team Offense
The Bengals' offense struggled when Burrow left the game. They had three-straight three-and-outs and then Jake Browning threw an interception. He tried to hit Kwamie Lassiter deep downfield, but the young wide receiver was outmuscled by Keenan Issac for the football.
Browning and the Bengals did move the ball on their final drive before the half. Kendric Pryor had an 11-yard catch for a first down. Then, he found Tanner Hudson for another first down.
The drive ended with Evan McPherson missing a 58-yard field goal. Ryan Rehkow was the holder on the long attempt.
Defensive Highlights
Rookie cornerback Josh Newton continues to impress. He had an interception in the second quarter, as Kyle Trask tried to complete a pass to Ryan Miller on a crossing route.
Newton has had an impressive camp and helped his case in the first half. Watch the interception here.
Shaka Heyward and Jeff Gunter combined for a sack to give the Bengals' offense a chance late in the second quarter.
Punter Battle
Brad Robbins punted the ball twice. His first one only went 37 yards. His second one went 53 yards and was inside the 20.
Rehkow punted the ball once for 50 yards.
Who We Could See in the Second Half
It's reasonable to expect quarterback Logan Woodside to get some playing time. Guys like Erick All, Tanner McLachlan and Hakeem Butler could get playing time. Most of the third-stringers were already in the game on defense late in the second quarter.
