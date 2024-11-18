Joe Burrow Makes More History as 'Hope' to Crack Playoffs Takes Major Hit
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow keeps making dubious history in Bengals losses this season. He had another stellar performance in Sunday's 34-27 loss to Los Angeles, passing for 356 yards and three TDs.
According to Doug Clawson, he became the first QB since the merger to lose three games in a season with 300-plus passing yards, three-plus passing TDs, and no interceptions.
Burrow noted after the game that this is the most frustrating football season of his life as Cincinnati clings to minuscule hope of making the playoffs with six games left.
"Hope so," Burrow said about confidence Cincinnati can make the playoffs. "I guess we'll find out. We are where we're at. I'm not happy with where we're at, I don't think anybody is, but all you can do is come back tomorrow and try to get better."
Cincinnati is entering the bye week on a somber note.
