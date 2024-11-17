Look: Bengals Release Inactives Ahead of Sunday Night Football Showdown vs Chargers
INGELWOOD, CALIF. — Bengals star left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Chargers. He's been dealing with a knee/fibula injury for nearly a month. Cody Ford will start at left tackle.
Meanwhile, Tee Higgins is active and will play for the first time since Oct. 20. He's been dealing with a quad injury, but is expected to play a full amount of snaps on Sunday night.
Sheldon Rankins (illness) is inactive. He got sick after flying out to Los Angeles and was put on the injury report on Sunday afternoon.
Charlie Jones, Isaiah Williams, Daijahn Anthony, Joe Bachie, Tanner McLachlan are also inactive.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Joe Burrow Reflects on Bengals Falling Short Despite Stellar Individual Seasons: 'Tough Pill To Swallow'
Why the Bengals Went For 2 and Why They Threw To Tanner Hudson Instead of Ja'Marr Chase
Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Post Huge Numbers as Bengals Lose Heartbreaker to Ravens 35-34
Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Extolls Ja’Marr Chase’s Greatness After Loss to Ravens
Stat of the Jay: Bengals Approaching NFL Record for Losses Despite Scoring 30+ Points
Bengals Report Card: Breaking Down Amazing Performances and Gaffes in 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Statement That Bengals Fans Can Relate to After 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Zac Taylor Updates Joe Burrow's Health Following Ravens Loss
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 35-34 Loss to Baltimore Ravens
Mike Hilton, Logan Wilson Discuss Most Frustrating NFL Season Yet: 'Just Get Ready For Next Week'
-----
Join the 48,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast