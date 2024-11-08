Look: Joe Burrow Posts Historic Losing Stat Lines in 2024 Ravens Matchups
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow made history no Bengals fan wants to see on Thursday night.
According to Opta Stats, there have been two games in NFL history where a QB posted 30-plus completions, 300-plus passing yards, four-plus TD passes, multiple 40-plus yard TD passes, one INT or less, and still lost.
Those instances were Burrow vs. the Ravens in Week 5 and Burrow vs. the Ravens again on Thursday. It's hard for him to play much better (especially with the horrid protection he got last night), but Cincinnati is still under .500 and on the outside looking into the playoffs.
