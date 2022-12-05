Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow Leads Bengals Past Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs 27-24

CINCINNATI — The Bengals started fast and rallied late to beat the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

Joe Burrow played like a superstar and his supporting cast delivered in a major way.

Cincinnati improves to 8-4 on the season. They've won four-straight games. Here are some postgame observations:

Big Time Burrow

Burrow was lights out on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. He got off to a hot start and never slowed down.

The 25-year-old completed 25-of-31 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 46 yards and another score.

The Bengals only punted once and Burrow's efficiency was on display all game long.

Perine Time

Samaje Perine continues to make plays as the Bengals' feature back. He ran for 106 yards and also had six receptions for 46 yards.

Perine has filled in for Joe Mixon (concussion) over the past few weeks. He's proven he can shoulder the load when called upon.

Key Turnover

Germaine Pratt forced and recovered a fumble by Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce early in the fourth quarter that gave the Bengals a chance to retake the lead after falling behind 24-20.

Burrow led Cincinnati on a 10-play, 63-yard drive that ended with an 8-yard touchdown pass to Chris Evans.

Missed Opportunities

Zac Taylor opted to go for it on 4th-and-inches with 51 seconds left in the second quarter on the four-yard line. He called two plays in the huddle. Burrow checked to an end around to Trent Taylor and Carlos Dunlap tackled Taylor for a 3-yard loss.

It's unclear what the other play was, but that was a huge sequence that changed momentum in a big way.

Instead of taking a 17-10 lead or 21-10 edge into the half, the Chiefs got the stop and Cincinnati's drive ended without points.

The Bengals had a 14-3 lead midway through the second quarter when Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster deep downfield.

Cam Taylor-Britt saw it the whole way, jumped the route and nearly intercepted the pass. He dropped it and the Chiefs scored a touchdown eight plays later.

In the second half, Burrow appeared to find Tyler Boyd for what would've been a go-ahead touchdown. The veteran receiver dropped the pass and Cincinnati was forced to settle for a field goal that tied the game at 17.

Solved the Mad Scientist

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes appeared to solve Lou "Mad Scientist" Anarumo's defense.

The Bengals held the Chiefs to just three second half points in each of their meetings last season. That wasn't the case on Sunday.

Kansas City scored touchdowns on three-straight possessions, including back-to-back scores to start the third quarter.

The Chiefs appeared to take control of the game in the third quarter, but the offense continued to move the ball and Pratt's turnover gave Cincinnati the momentum they needed late in the game.

Hot Start

The Bengals scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of the game. Burrow led them on an 11-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a four-yard touchdown run by the star quarterback. They followed that up with a 9-play, 74-yard drive that ended with a 12-yard touchdown reception by Tee Higgins.

Burrow completed 8-of-10 passes for 79 yards and one touchdown to start the game. He also ran for a score.

Cincinnati's defense held Kansas City to a field goal on their first possession. They forced a three-and-out on their second possession.

Bengals Record

Burrow ran for a four-yard touchdown in the first quarter. That's his fifth rushing score of the season, which ties Jack Thompson (1979) for the most rushing touchdowns in team history.

Key Injury

Hayden Hurst suffered a right calf injury in the first quarter and didn't return. The veteran had two catches for 12 yards on the Bengals' opening drive.

Devin Asiasi and Mitch Wilcox filled in for the rest of the game.

Up Next

The Bengals host the Browns at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. ET.

