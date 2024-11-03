All Bengals

Watch: Joe Burrow Ties Career-High TD Pass Mark Against Raiders

Cincinnati trounced the Raiders on Sunday.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes in the 1st quarter over Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium Sunday, November 3, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes in the 1st quarter over Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium Sunday, November 3, 2024. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Make it a full hand of touchdown passes for Joe Burrow after a 47-yard strike to Mike Gesicki on a wide-open third-down strike.

It ties his career-high for TDs, which he set earlier this season against the Ravens.

The Bengals' best player is playing the position better than any other in the league. Check out the fourth-quarter strike below:

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

'We're Better Than That' - Bengals Defense Points to Third-Down Woes Against Eagles, But It's an Old Issue

'We Called It, and It Happened' - Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase Laments Game-Changing Fourth-and-1 Call

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 37-17 Loss to Philadelphia Eagles

Joe Burrow Lays Out Record Bengals Likely Need Down Back Half of Season

Zac Taylor Confident in Bengals Season Hopes Following Eagles Loss: 'Better Than What Our Record Indicates'

Film Breakdown: Why Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson is One of NFL's Best Pass Rushers

'This One's For Keeps' - Twins Chase and Sydney Brown Brace For Impact Sunday When the Bengals Face the Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles Dealing With Key Injuries Ahead of Matchup With Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Downplays 'White Bengal' Uniforms Ahead of Bengals' Showdown With Eagles

Stat of the Jay: Ja'Marr Chase Trying To Do Something Only One Bengals Player Has Accomplished

Bengals Open as Slight Betting Favorites Over Eagles at Home

Watch: Joe Burrow, Myles Garrett Chat After Bengals Win Over Browns

Scheming Up a Score: Bengals Special Teams Coordinator Darrin Simmons Carves Path for Charlie Jones' 100-Yard TD

Injury Update: What We Know About Bengals Safety Geno Stone

Cincinnati Bengals Defense Posts Milestones While Stepping Up Big In Second Consecutive Road Victory

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Gameday