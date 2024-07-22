All Bengals

Duke Tobin Discusses Contract Extension Chances For Ja'Marr Chase, Evan McPherson

Tobin has a tougher job slicing the pie moving forward.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, speaks during the team s annual season kickoff media luncheon at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, July 24, 2023. Key topics entering the 2023 season included Joe Burrow s impending contract extension, Joe Mixon s recent contract restructuring and the future stadium deal with the county.
Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, speaks during the team s annual season kickoff media luncheon at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, July 24, 2023. Key topics entering the 2023 season included Joe Burrow s impending contract extension, Joe Mixon s recent contract restructuring and the future stadium deal with the county. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin addressed the contract extension timelines for Ja'Marr Chase and Evan McPherson this week as both are due new contracts if they want to negotiate throughout the rest of the summer.

It makes a ton of sense for Cincinnati to get Chase extended as soon as possible.

“We are going to bend over backwards to get it done, I can’t tell you when though," Tobin said to the media on Monday.

Chase has earned a top-of-the-market deal and Cincinnati should throw as much money as they can at him to make sure another player like CeeDee Lamb doesn't reset the market again after Justin Jefferson.

Tobin confirmed they have had conversations with Chase's representation and he clearly wants to get something done if they can.

Meanwhile, the kicker market could also keep going up this offseason as McPherson enters the final year of his contract. Tobin gave one of his patented coy answers on that front.

"It’s a possibility that could come together," Tobin said about McPherson's extension. "It could come together as we’re talking here. It could come together next week, it could come together never. Is that a good enough timeline for you?"

More slices of pie are ready to get munched on by Cincinnati's best players.

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

National Analyst Believes Joe Burrow Too High in Latest Quarterback Rankings

It's Official: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Will Play on Franchise Tag in 2024

Sports Illustrated Predicts Bengals Win One Super Bowl Over Next Five Seasons

Joe Burrow Ranked Second in ESPN's Poll of Top NFL Quarterbacks

Look: Ted Karras Takes Photo in Front of Cordell Volson's Hometown Sign

CBS Sports Ranks Zac Taylor Among League's Top-10 Big-Game Coaches

Look: Bengals Remind Everyone How Close We Are to the NFL Regular Season

CBS Sports Names Ted Karras Bengals' Unsung Player

ESPN Ranks Bengals' Under-25 Talent Outside NFL's Top 15

Watch: Sam Hubbard Throws Out First Pitch Ahead of Reds' Matchup With Tigers

Look: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Attend Michael Rubin's White Party in the Hamptons

NFL Analyst: Bengals Must Win Super Bowl to Have Successful 2024 Season

Look: Lil Wayne Raps About Joe Burrow in New Song

Look: Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard, and Others Working Out Ahead of Bengals Training Camp

Sports Illustrated Has Bengals Replacing Division Rival in AFC Playoffs

Joe Burrow Dives Into Olympic Aspirations: 'That Would Be Exciting To Play In'

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Tackle Trent Brown Working Out, Getting Ready for Training Camp

CBS Sports Identifies Joe Burrow's Health as Bengals' Biggest Red Flag Entering 2024 Season

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/GM Report