NFL Insider Shares Latest on Ja'Marr Chase's Contract Talks With Bengals
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase reported for training camp, but hasn't practiced.
The 24-year-old is holding-in with hopes of agreeing to a long-term contract with the Bengals before the start of the regular season.
Is it going to happen?
Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team believes something will get done between now and the start of the regular season.
"They are working on it," Meirov said. They're working on it right now and I do anticipate a deal probably getting done. I'm not saying for sure, but I would lean towards it getting done."
Chase has 268 receptions for 3,717 yards and 29 touchdowns in three seasons with the Bengals. He's under contract for the next two years. Will he agree to a four-year extension like Justin Jefferson or would he prefer a three-year extension so he can become a free agent again before he's 30 years old?
That's a major question and could be a sticking point in contract talks. Guaranteed money will also be a key factor. Meirov also adds that Chase wants to become the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.
Watch the entire clip below:
