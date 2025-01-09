San Francisco 49ers to Release Former Pro Bowler Javon Hargrave, Could Be Ideal Target for Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — The 49ers will release defensive tackle Javon Hargrave when the new league year begins. John Lynch made the announcement earlier this week.
Hargrave will be 32 next month, but the former Pro Bowler could be an ideal fit with the Bengals.
Cincinnati desperately needs to boost their pass rush. Hargrave had at least seven sacks in three-straight seasons from 2021-23. He signed a four-year, $84 million deal with the 49ers in 2023, but only played in three games this season after suffering a partially torn right triceps.
Hargrave underwent surgery, but the main reason he'll be cut is his contract. The 49ers will clear over $15 million in cap space by releasing the veteran.
Lynch didn't rule out the possibility of the 49ers signing him to a new deal. The Bengals should certainly be interested in Hargrave, assuming he does get released.
