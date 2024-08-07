Top Veteran Defensive Ends Cincinnati Bengals Could Sign Following Cam Sample's Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Cam Sample suffered a torn Achilles in practice last week and will miss the entire 2024 season.
The Bengals will bank on guys like Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai to play a larger role with Sample out. Could they also add a veteran free agent?
Here are the top remaining defensive ends still on the market:
Yannick Ngakoue,
Ngakoue had four sacks and seven quarterback hits for the Bears last season. He isn't the player he once was, but could still give the Bengals' pass rush a boost.
Carl Lawson
Reunion time? The veteran spent the first four years of his career in Cincinnati. There are plenty of fans that would love to see him back with the Bengals, but a reunion seems unlikely. He's dealt with a bunch of injuries in his career and didn't have a sack last season. He did work out for the Cowboys recently and is firmly on the radar of NFL teams.
Charles Harris
The former first round pick could give the Bengals another proven veteran at defensive end. Right now they're banking on a lot of youth (Murphy and Ossai) behind Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard.
It's worth noting that Ngakoue, Lawson and Harris are all 29-years-old.
Other Possible Free Agents Targets: Marquis Haynes, Shaq Lawson,
