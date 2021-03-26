NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
BREAKING: Dolphins Trade Third Overall Pick to 49ers in Blockbuster Deal

This is BIG!
CINCINNATI — The Dolphins are trading the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the 49ers according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

San Francisco will send the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to Miami in the deal. 

The 49ers clearly have their eyes on a quarterback. They could love Trey Lance or Justin Fields. Maybe they're hoping BYU star Zach Wilson is available at No. 3, but the message is obvious—they're going to take a quarterback.

This is big for a team like the Bengals, who aren't in the quarterback market. Cincinnati has the fifth overall selection. 

Jacksonville is going to take Trevor Lawrence. The Jets have their eyes on Wilson. If three quarterbacks go off the board with the top three picks, then the Bengals will get their shot at Oregon star tackle Penei Sewell or Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5. 

This is a great development for Cincinnati as they continue to build around Joe Burrow.

Dec 29, 2019; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores along the sidelines during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 30, 2019; Auburn, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 25, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 28, 2019; Starkville, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) runs the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (43) before start of game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Giovani Bernard
Nov 16, 2019; Oxford, MS, USA; ESPN talks with Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) scores a touchdown during the second quarter of a Week 8 NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Tennessee Titans At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 1
