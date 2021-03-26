BREAKING: Dolphins Trade Third Overall Pick to 49ers in Blockbuster Deal
CINCINNATI — The Dolphins are trading the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft to the 49ers according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
San Francisco will send the No. 12 pick, a 2021 third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to Miami in the deal.
The 49ers clearly have their eyes on a quarterback. They could love Trey Lance or Justin Fields. Maybe they're hoping BYU star Zach Wilson is available at No. 3, but the message is obvious—they're going to take a quarterback.
This is big for a team like the Bengals, who aren't in the quarterback market. Cincinnati has the fifth overall selection.
Jacksonville is going to take Trevor Lawrence. The Jets have their eyes on Wilson. If three quarterbacks go off the board with the top three picks, then the Bengals will get their shot at Oregon star tackle Penei Sewell or Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5.
This is a great development for Cincinnati as they continue to build around Joe Burrow.
