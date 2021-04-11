Bengals Check Out Edge Rusher, Speedy Wide Receiver at Houston's Pro Day

The Bengals got a close look at two potential draft targets on Friday

CINCINNATI — The NFL Draft is less than three weeks away and the Bengals are putting the finishing touches on their prospect evaluations.

Most college pro days are complete, outside of a few throwing sessions. The Bengals sent defensive line coach Marion Hobby to Houston's pro day on Friday according to draft analyst Jim Nagy.

Defensive end Payton Turner put on a show for Hobby and company. He measured in at 6-5, 268 with 35 3/8” arms. He posted a 35.5-inch vertical leap and completed the three-cone drill in 6.98 seconds.

Turner had 25 tackles (10 for loss) and five sacks in five games last season. He's expected to be drafted in round two or three. The Bengals need another edge rusher. Taking Turner on day two of the draft would make a lot of sense.

Cincinnati also got an up close and personal look at wide receiver Marquez Stevenson. The 5-11 speedster is a potential target on day three of the draft.

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds and finished the three-cone drill in 6.76 seconds.

Stevenson averaged 15.4 yards-per-catch and had four touchdowns in five games last season. He's a dynamic playmaker and his testing cemented his status as one of the top sleepers at the wide receiver position.

Don't be shocked if the Bengals target not one, but two Houston Cougars with two of their eight selections in the 2021 NFL Draft.

