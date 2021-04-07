Bengals Release Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released veteran running back Giovani Bernard on Wednesday morning.
The 29-year-old was set to make $4.7 million in 2021. Instead, the team will save $4.1 million against the salary cap.
Bernard had 416 yards rushing and three touchdowns on the ground last season. He also finished with 47 receptions for 355 yards and three more scores.
The Bengals picked Bernard in the second-round (37th overall) in the 2013 NFL Draft out of North Carolina. He appeared in 115 games (30 starts) in his eight seasons, finishing with 3,697 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.
Bernard has the most receptions by a running back in Bengals' history (342).
It shouldn't take long for the veteran to catch on elsewhere.
He'd be a perfect fit in Tampa Bay alongside Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The Seahawks and Titans could also use a veteran back like Bernard.
