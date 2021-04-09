NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise For LSU Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Do the Cincinnati Bengals feel the same way?

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase is considered the best wide receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft, but how does he stack up against other top prospects over the past decade?

One NFL evaluator believes Chase is the "best wide receiver prospect since Julio Jones" according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"Some players lost steam after opting out of college in 2020, but not Chase. The consensus No. 1 in a very good receiver class," Rapoport notes.

Bengals fans may question this report because Cincinnati took A.J. Green ahead of Julio Jones in the 2011 NFL Draft. Both ended up having great careers, but league evaluators were split on the top receiver in that class.

For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage

Some teams, like the Bengals, had Green first on their board. In fact, he was the second highest rated prospect on Cincinnati's draft board behind Cam Newton. Other teams thought Jones was the top wide-out.

Do the Bengals feel like Chase can be the next Jones? If so, it would be hard to pass on him. Cincinnati has less than three weeks to make a decision.

Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell is the favorite to be the Bengals' pick at No. 5, but Chase is very much in the mix.

The NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

