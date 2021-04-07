Chad Johnson Stops By Paul Brown Stadium, Leaves Gift for Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI — Bengals legend Chad Johnson built a career on running, lifting and making defensive backs look silly. He has also been one of McDonald's top customers throughout the years.

The six-time Pro Bowler ate at the fast foot chain daily during his playing days. He has the same diet nearly a decade after his NFL career ended.

Johnson stopped by Paul Brown Stadium on Wednesday morning and dropped off a gift to Joe Burrow. No, it wasn't pointers on how to recover from a torn ACL or a breakdown of his favorite plays.

Instead, Ochocinco left Burrow "a sample" of his "nutrition plan."

Burrow and Johnson have joked about the McDonald's diet in the past. It sounds like Ochocinco is pushing for QB1 to eat like he did during his decade long career in Cincinnati.

