Bengals Injury Report: Cincinnati Continues Preparation for Browns Battle

The trenches are still banged up.

Russ Heltman

Injured Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. The Bengals collected their first win at home with a 41-24 victory over the Raiders.
Injured Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 9 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. The Bengals collected their first win at home with a 41-24 victory over the Raiders. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals wrapped up Thursday's practice session with no big changes on the injury front. Orlando Brown Jr. (knee/fibula) continues to miss sessions with a lingering ailmet and is a long shot to play in the final game against Cleveland this season.

Same with Sheldon Rankins (illness), who also missed any part of a normal session. In good news, Alex Cappa has not suffered a setback in the concussion protocol and logged another limited session. Safety Geno Stone was also a full participant.

Check out the full report below as Charlie Jones (groin) also went limited at practice again to fuel hope he can play on Sunday.

FULL: Cody Ford (illness), Geno Stone (shoulder)

LIMITED: Jones, Joe Burrow (right wrist/knee), Alex Cappa (concussion).

DID NOT PRACTICE: Kris Jenkins (illness), Tee Higgins (rest/knee), Sam Hubbard (knee), Brown, Rankins,

Week 16 Injury Report Thursday Bengals vs Browns
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

