All Bengals

Bengals Playoff Scenarios: Cincinnati Gets Some Help, Need More in Week 18 to Make Postseason

The Bengals got some help this week, but they need a few things to go their way next week.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor talk with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) on the bench after a drive in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. The Bengals remain winless after a 38-33 loss to Washington.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and head coach Zac Taylor talk with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) on the bench after a drive in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024. The Bengals remain winless after a 38-33 loss to Washington. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals got some help on Sunday, but they need multiple things to go their way in Week 18 to make the playoffs.

The Bengals beat the Broncos on Saturday improving to 8-8 on the season. The Giants upset the Colts and the Dolphins beat the Browns on Sunday.

What does it mean?

The Bengals are 8-8. They need to beat the Steelers in Week 18, plus they need the Broncos to lose to the Chiefs and the Dolphins to lose to the Jets.

The Colts losing certainly helps their cause, but Cincinnati needs to handle business and they need the Chiefs and the Jets to step up and beat their division rivals.

Cincinnati has won four-straight games. A win over Pittsburgh would give them their fourth-straight winning season.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak

'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins

One Play in Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers Sums Up 2024 Season

Joe Burrow Playing For City And More as Playoff Hopes Fade: 'Still an Exciting Opportunity'

‘They Missed That One’ – Bengals Don’t Hold Tongues on Officiating Mistake in Key Spot

Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Discuss 'Hard to Process' Season From Cincinnati

-----

Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News