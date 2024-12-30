Bengals Playoff Scenarios: Cincinnati Gets Some Help, Need More in Week 18 to Make Postseason
CINCINNATI — The Bengals got some help on Sunday, but they need multiple things to go their way in Week 18 to make the playoffs.
The Bengals beat the Broncos on Saturday improving to 8-8 on the season. The Giants upset the Colts and the Dolphins beat the Browns on Sunday.
What does it mean?
The Bengals are 8-8. They need to beat the Steelers in Week 18, plus they need the Broncos to lose to the Chiefs and the Dolphins to lose to the Jets.
The Colts losing certainly helps their cause, but Cincinnati needs to handle business and they need the Chiefs and the Jets to step up and beat their division rivals.
Cincinnati has won four-straight games. A win over Pittsburgh would give them their fourth-straight winning season.
