Look: Bengals' Playoff Chances Go Up Significantly After Giants Upset Colts

James Rapien

Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes the catch during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) makes the catch during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' playoff chances got a boost on Sunday when the Giants beat the Colts.

Cincinnati has won four-straight games to get to 8-8 on the season. The Bengals have a 21% chance of making the playoffs following the Colts' loss according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

The Bengals need to beat the Steelers next week, they need the Dolphins to lose to the Browns on Sunday or the Jets next week. They also need the Chiefs to beat the Broncos in Week 18.

If those three things happen, then Cincinnati will make the playoffs this season.

Check out the playoff percentages in the AFC below:

AFC Playoff Chances
Courtesy of Next Gen Stats & NFL Red Zone

Published
James Rapien
James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube.

