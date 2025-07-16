Bengals Rookie Shemar Stewart is Only Unsigned First Round Pick After Broncos Signed Jahdae Barron
CINCINNATI — And then there was one.
The Broncos signed cornerback Jahdae Barron on Wednesday. That means Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart is the only first round pick that hasn't signed a contract with his respective team.
Cincinnati took Stewart with the 17th selection. Barron was taken 20th overall.
“I've never been a person to ask for more than what I deserve,” Stewart said last month. “And (the Bengals) trying to implement something new, to me, is unfair. And I feel like I've been nothing but fair. I'm not asking for nothing crazy. I could understand if I was asking for more on my signing bonus, which I'm not. They trying to do all of this is crazy."
Stewart was present for the most of Bengals' offseason program, but didn't participate in any on-field drills and left minicamp one day early. Bengals rookies are scheduled to report for training camp on Saturday, July 19.
"I thought I'd be on the field by now," he said. “You have to get your body somewhat prepared to play football, especially me coming from college to the NFL, a way more physical game."
