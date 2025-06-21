All Bengals

Bengals Star Orlando Brown Jr. Weighs in on Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart's Contract Situations

The Bengals have plenty of big decisions to make with training camp one month away.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) warms up during the first day of preseason training camp at the Paul Brown Stadium training facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) warms up during the first day of preseason training camp at the Paul Brown Stadium training facility in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson skipped mandatory minicamp earlier this month due to his contract status.

The 30-year-old was fined over $104,000 for missing the three-day camp. He's hoping to sign a long-term deal this offseason, whether it's with the Bengals or another team.

The Bengals selected Shemar Stewart with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Stewart didn't participate in any of Cincinnati's offseason program due to contract issues.

Will Stewart and Hendrickson be on the field for training camp?

Orlando Brown Jr. weighed in on both situations with training camp just over one month away.

“We got a very close locker room, first and foremost," Brown said on ESPN's NFL Live. "Guys have talked to Trey (Hendrickson), guys have talked to Shemar (Stewart), even with Ja'Marr (Chase) and Tee (Higgins), when they were going through what they were going through, we spoke to them. I mean ultimately, it's the NFL. It's a business. It's part of it. These type of things happen. But I would imagine these deals get done hopefully sooner rather than later."

Rookies report for training camp on Saturday, July 19. Veterans report on Tuesday, July 22.

Will Stewart and Hendrickson be on the field? That is the question of the offseason for the Bengals as they look to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

Watch Brown's clip from NFL Live below:

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Look: Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Wears Uniform for First Time

Stat of the Jay: ROH Finalist Max Montoya Ranks Third in Team History in Impressive Category

Germaine Pratt Deserved Better From the Bengals, but That Just Makes Him the Newest Member of a Large Club

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Releasing Veteran Defender Germaine Pratt

Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Roster By Signing Recently Released Veteran Jaire Alexander

Key Piece of Cincinnati Bengals' Failures Make List of Top Negative Narratives That Could Change in 2025

Cincinnati Bengals' Top Defenders Near Bottom of NFL in Latest Rankings

Vice President JD Vance Weighs in on Trey Hendrickson's Future, Contract Talks With Cincinnati Bengals

Look: Former Bengals Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones Releases Statement After Latest Arrest

Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice

NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals Schedule

ESPN's Bill Barnwell Gives Bengals Dubious Offseason Superlative Surrounding Trey Hendrickson

Watch: Bengals Stars Tee Higgins, and B.J. Hill Hit Gun Range Together During Offseason

Look: Joe Burrow Stands Alone In Key Passing Categories Over Past Few Seasons

Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?

It's Time for Cincinnati Bengals to Make Decision About Trey Hendrickson's Future

Takeaways From What Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson Said While Airing His Grievances at Bengals Practice

feed

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News