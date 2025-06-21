Bengals Star Orlando Brown Jr. Weighs in on Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart's Contract Situations
CINCINNATI — Bengals All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson skipped mandatory minicamp earlier this month due to his contract status.
The 30-year-old was fined over $104,000 for missing the three-day camp. He's hoping to sign a long-term deal this offseason, whether it's with the Bengals or another team.
The Bengals selected Shemar Stewart with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Stewart didn't participate in any of Cincinnati's offseason program due to contract issues.
Will Stewart and Hendrickson be on the field for training camp?
Orlando Brown Jr. weighed in on both situations with training camp just over one month away.
“We got a very close locker room, first and foremost," Brown said on ESPN's NFL Live. "Guys have talked to Trey (Hendrickson), guys have talked to Shemar (Stewart), even with Ja'Marr (Chase) and Tee (Higgins), when they were going through what they were going through, we spoke to them. I mean ultimately, it's the NFL. It's a business. It's part of it. These type of things happen. But I would imagine these deals get done hopefully sooner rather than later."
Rookies report for training camp on Saturday, July 19. Veterans report on Tuesday, July 22.
Will Stewart and Hendrickson be on the field? That is the question of the offseason for the Bengals as they look to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
Watch Brown's clip from NFL Live below:
