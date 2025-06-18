Look: NFL Announces Training Camp Report Dates for All 32 Teams Including Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — The NFL announced official reporting dates for training camp on Wednesday afternoon.
Bengals rookies will report for training camp on Saturday, July 19. Veterans will report on Tuesday, July 22.
Cincinnati changed their training camp schedule and will practice in the morning this year for the first time in the Zac Taylor era.
The Bengals have posted a 9-8 record in each of the past two seasons and are hoping to start this year fast and make the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
