Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton Being Evicted and Sued By Landlord

The 23-year-old has had a rocky start to his NFL career.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) runs onto the field before the NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton (81) runs onto the field before the NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton is being evicted according to official records from the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.

The 23-year-old didn't travel with the team to Pittsburgh ahead of Saturday night's must-win against the Steelers. He's healthy, but didn't travel. It was a "coach's decision" according to the team.

The eviction was filed on Dec. 23. It includes a civil suit for $2,506.33.

It's unclear why Burton won't travel with the team, but it isn't the first time Burton has been a healthy scratch this season. He didn't play against the Raiders in November after being a "no call, no show" for a Saturday walkthrough.

Burton ends his rookie campaign with four catches for 107 yards in 14 games.

The Bengals picked Burton in the third-round (80th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft. Check out the official filing below:

Jermaine Burton Eviction
Courtesy of Hamilton County Clerk of Courts / Jermaine Burton Eviction Notice

