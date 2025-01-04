Bengals Wide Receiver Jermaine Burton Being Evicted and Sued By Landlord
CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie wide receiver Jermaine Burton is being evicted according to official records from the Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.
The 23-year-old didn't travel with the team to Pittsburgh ahead of Saturday night's must-win against the Steelers. He's healthy, but didn't travel. It was a "coach's decision" according to the team.
The eviction was filed on Dec. 23. It includes a civil suit for $2,506.33.
It's unclear why Burton won't travel with the team, but it isn't the first time Burton has been a healthy scratch this season. He didn't play against the Raiders in November after being a "no call, no show" for a Saturday walkthrough.
Burton ends his rookie campaign with four catches for 107 yards in 14 games.
The Bengals picked Burton in the third-round (80th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft. Check out the official filing below:
