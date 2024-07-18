Cincinnati Bengals Announce 2024 Ring of Honor Class
CINCINNATI — Bengals legends Corey Dillon and Tim Krumrie are headed to the Ring of Honor, the team announced on Thursday.
The duo will be inducted on Sept. 23 during Cincinnati's matchup with Washington on Monday Night Football. They will join Ken Anderson, Willie Anderson, Paul Brown, Isaac Curtis, Boomer Esiason, Chad Johnson, Anthony Muñoz and Ken Riley in the Bengals Ring of Honor.
Season ticket holders voted from May 22 through June 7, with Dillon and Krumrie receiving the most votes.
Dillon is the Bengals' all-time leading rusher. He compiled 8,061 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns in seven seasons. He topped the 1,000-yard mark in each of his first six seasons and made three-straight Pro Bowls from 1998-2000.
Dillon broke Walter Payton's single-game rushing record, running for 278 yards in the Bengals' 31-21 win over the Broncos on Oct. 22, 2000. Dillon also broke Jim Brown's rookie rushing record that stood for 40 years when he ran for 246 yards and four touchdowns in Cincinnati's 41-14 win over Tennessee in 1997.
Both records have been broken since then, but they show the impact Dillon had on the Bengals and the NFL.
Krumrie is one of the most ferocious players in Bengals' history. Double teams didn't phase him, as he became one of the best defensive tackles in the game, despite being a 10th round pick.
He spent 12 seasons with the Bengals (1983-1994), making two Pro Bowls. He was a first-team All-Pro in 1988, finishing seventh in Defensive Player of the Year voting. He helped the Bengals reach Super Bowl XXIII, which included a career-high 152 tackles.
Unfortunately, he suffered a gruesome broken leg in Super Bowl XXIII, but that didn't stop him from missing a game. He played in 188 career games, despite the injury. That's a record for the most games played by any lineman on either side of the ball.
Krumrie led the Bengals in tackles five times (1985-88, 1992). He'll join Ken Riley as the only other defensive player to be inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor.
