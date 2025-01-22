All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Hiring Jerry Montgomery to be Defensive Line Coach

James Rapien

Defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery is shown during the second day of Green Bay Packers rookie minicamp Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis. Cent02 7fsrn2xty2q12fh6vhjf Original
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have finalized an agreement to make Al Golden their next defensive coordinator.

They're also hiring Jerry Montgomery to be their defensive line coach according to Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

Montgomery, 45, has been a defensive line coach in the college or NFL since 2007. That includes nine seasons in Green Bay (2015-23). He was in New England last year.

