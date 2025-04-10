Cincinnati Bengals Bring in Iowa Running Back Kaleb Johnson for Visit Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals continue to take a long look at the top running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Former Iowa star Kaleb Johnson is in Cincinnati on Thursday visiting Paycor Stadium.
The 21-year-old is Dane Brugler's third-ranked running back in this year's class. He may not make it to the Bengals in the second round. They hold the 49th overall pick.
This is the latest of multiple running backs the Bengals have brought in for pre-draft visits. Former Ohio State star Quinshon Judkins visited on Wednesday. They also have a visit scheduled with TreVeyon Henderson.
RELATED: Cincinnati Bengals Top Visit Tracker Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
Johnson was a star at Iowa, running for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2024. He also had 22 catches for 188 yards and two more scores.
"He is at his best when he can quickly read and set up his blocks and anticipate backside/frontside lanes to find yardage that isn’t there (No. 2 in the FBS with 21 carries of 20 yards or more in 2024)," Brugler wrote. "He tends to run upright, giving defenders a large target, but has the build and determination to be a bruiser as a forward-leaning, north-south runner. Overall, Johnson isn’t a dynamic make-you-miss athlete, but he is a patient and powerful one-cut runner with the instinctive vision to crease the defense using run angles and foot quickness. His play style is reminiscent of DeMarco Murray with a three-down skill set to thrive in a zone-based NFL scheme."
Johnson is from Hamilton, Ohio. That means Thursday's visit is considered a local visit and won't count toward the 30 pre-draft visits the Bengals are allowed to have with prospects.
Being able to meet with Henderson, Judkins and Johnson is valuable, especially since all three are local visits.
The Bengals have six picks in this year's draft, including the 17th, 49th and 81st selections. Check out the photo Johnson posted on Instagram below: