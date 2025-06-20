All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Have NFL's Best Helmet According to Recent Poll

Bengals fans will certainly agree with this...

James Rapien

Tee Higgins smiles between questions during a press conference to announce the signing of new contracts for Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Chase becomes the new highest-paid non-quarterback player in the NFL.
Tee Higgins smiles between questions during a press conference to announce the signing of new contracts for Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Chase becomes the new highest-paid non-quarterback player in the NFL. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have the best helmets in the NFL.

According to a poll conducted by NFL Fashion Advice on X (@Fashion_NFL), the Bengals' helmets reign supreme.

Cincinnati beat Minnesota in the final poll, getting 62% of the votes. The Bengals won a poll against their AFC rivals, before taking out the Jaguars, Chargers and Vikings to win the crown.

Check out the account below:

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple PodcastsSpotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Look: Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Wears Uniform for First Time

Stat of the Jay: ROH Finalist Max Montoya Ranks Third in Team History in Impressive Category

Germaine Pratt Deserved Better From the Bengals, but That Just Makes Him the Newest Member of a Large Club

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Releasing Veteran Defender Germaine Pratt

Cincinnati Bengals Should Bolster Roster By Signing Recently Released Veteran Jaire Alexander

Key Piece of Cincinnati Bengals' Failures Make List of Top Negative Narratives That Could Change in 2025

Cincinnati Bengals' Top Defenders Near Bottom of NFL in Latest Rankings

Vice President JD Vance Weighs in on Trey Hendrickson's Future, Contract Talks With Cincinnati Bengals

Look: Former Bengals Star Adam 'Pacman' Jones Releases Statement After Latest Arrest

Look: Bengals 2020s Draft Haul Ranked Among Bottom-Half of NFL Teams

Watch: Cincinnati Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Makes One-Handed Catch During Practice

NFL's Vice President of Broadcast Planning Mike North Weighs in on Cincinnati Bengals Schedule

ESPN's Bill Barnwell Gives Bengals Dubious Offseason Superlative Surrounding Trey Hendrickson

Watch: Bengals Stars Tee Higgins, and B.J. Hill Hit Gun Range Together During Offseason

Look: Joe Burrow Stands Alone In Key Passing Categories Over Past Few Seasons

Stat of the Jay: Where Does Bengals' Short Travel Schedule This Year Rank Historically?

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News