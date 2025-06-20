Cincinnati Bengals Have NFL's Best Helmet According to Recent Poll
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have the best helmets in the NFL.
According to a poll conducted by NFL Fashion Advice on X (@Fashion_NFL), the Bengals' helmets reign supreme.
Cincinnati beat Minnesota in the final poll, getting 62% of the votes. The Bengals won a poll against their AFC rivals, before taking out the Jaguars, Chargers and Vikings to win the crown.
