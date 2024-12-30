All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Place Sheldon Rankins on Reserve/Non-Football Illness List

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) after stopping a run on the goal line in the second quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) after stopping a run on the goal line in the second quarter of the NFL Week 8 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list on Monday. That means he'll miss at least four games, but his season is likely over.

The ninth-year player appeared in seven games this season, finishing with 18 tackles and one sack.

That likely spells the end of his time in Cincinnati. The Bengals could cut Rankins this offseason and save $10.5 million in cap space with just $2 million in dead cap.

Rankins hasn't played since Nov. 7 due to an illness.

