Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Opens Up About Fashion Week, Vogue World 2024
CINCINNATI — Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has spent the past week and a half in France.
From visiting the French Riviera to participating in "Vogue World 2024," Burrow is certainly branching out this offseason.
The 27-year-old explained why he decided to walk in the annual fashion show.
“I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and grow as a person, [and] I think walking in the show is a great way to do that,” Burrow told Vogue. “I think the crossover between fashion and sport is going to continue to grow.”
Burrow wore a black suit with satin lapels by Peter Do during the show.
Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Vikings wide out Justin Jefferson were also in Paris for fashion week. The former LSU teammates reunited. Check out the entire feature Vogue did on Burrow and Jefferson, which includes a photo of Chase here.
