Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Opens Up About Fashion Week, Vogue World 2024

The 27-year-old walked at Vogue World 2024 in Paris.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow return to the practice field during an offseason workout at the practice fields outside of Paycor Stadium Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Burrow is recovering from wrist surgery after a season-ending injury he suffered in a Week 11.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow return to the practice field during an offseason workout at the practice fields outside of Paycor Stadium Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Burrow is recovering from wrist surgery after a season-ending injury he suffered in a Week 11. / Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has spent the past week and a half in France.

From visiting the French Riviera to participating in "Vogue World 2024," Burrow is certainly branching out this offseason.

The 27-year-old explained why he decided to walk in the annual fashion show.

“I wanted to get out of my comfort zone and grow as a person, [and] I think walking in the show is a great way to do that,” Burrow told Vogue. “I think the crossover between fashion and sport is going to continue to grow.”

Burrow wore a black suit with satin lapels by Peter Do during the show.

Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Vikings wide out Justin Jefferson were also in Paris for fashion week. The former LSU teammates reunited. Check out the entire feature Vogue did on Burrow and Jefferson, which includes a photo of Chase here.

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

