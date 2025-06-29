Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Impresses Former UFC Champion Sean Strickland During Training Session
CINCINNATI — Bengals rookie Dylan Fairchild is doing whatever he can to get ready for his first NFL season.
Fairchild is training with former UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland.
Video emerged of Fairchild and Strickland in the Octagon together.
"The man can wrestle," Strickland wrote on Instagram.
Indeed he can. Fairchild was an undefeated high school wrestling champion, finishing with a 67-0 record. He won two heavyweight state titles and finished 22-0 as a senior.
The Bengals selected Fairchild in the third round (81st overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's projected to start at left guard for CIncinnati this season.
Watch video of Fairchild and Strickland below:
