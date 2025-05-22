Cincinnati Bengals Shoot Down Hamilton County Prosecutor's 'Blantly False' Claims as Stadium Talks Continue
CINCINNATI — The Bengals issued a "scathing" letter to Hamilton County on Wednesday according to James Pilcher of Local 12.
The letter shot down county prosecutor Connie Pillich's recent comments about the stadium lease negotiations with the team.
The Bengals wrote to "express our serious objection to your public comments and urge you to withdraw such comments, which are plainly false," the letter stated.
This news is on the heels of the county opting to fire Frost Brown Todd and lead lawyer Tom Gabelman last week. The firm had represented the county for decades. The Bengals questioned the decision with the June 30 deadline quickly approaching.
The letter claims that Pillich hasn't participated in stadium negotiations since taking office in January.
The current lease expires next June, and the Bengals have until June 30 of this year to decide whether they'll exercise the first of five two-year options. If they picked up the first option, then it would give them time to look elsewhere if they came to the conclusion that they wouldn't be able to strike a deal with Hamilton County.
The Bengals and the county agreed to a memorandum of understanding on a possible deal in April, but talks appear to have come to a screeching halt after the changes that have been made in recent days.
For more on this, check out Pilcher's entire story here. Read the Bengals' letter to the county below:
