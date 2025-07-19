Cincinnati Bengals Signing Key Draft Pick With Rookies Reporting for Training Camp
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have signed rookie linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. to a four-year contract that includes 80% guaranteed according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.
Knight was selected by the Bengals in the second round (49th overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft.
He's expected to start alongside Logan Wilson. Bengals' rookies are scheduled to report for training camp on Saturday. Veterans will report on Tuesday with their first full practice as a team on Wednesday, July 23.
First round pick Shemar Stewart is the only rookie the Bengals haven't signed.
