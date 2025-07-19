All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Signing Key Draft Pick With Rookies Reporting for Training Camp

Great news.

James Rapien

Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team linebacker Demetrius Knight II of South Carolina (17) works in drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; American team linebacker Demetrius Knight II of South Carolina (17) works in drills during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have signed rookie linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. to a four-year contract that includes 80% guaranteed according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

Knight was selected by the Bengals in the second round (49th overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He's expected to start alongside Logan Wilson. Bengals' rookies are scheduled to report for training camp on Saturday. Veterans will report on Tuesday with their first full practice as a team on Wednesday, July 23.

First round pick Shemar Stewart is the only rookie the Bengals haven't signed.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Shemar Stewart Reportedly Did Not Workout With Texas A&M Football Team This Summer

Bengals Star Tee Higgins Named to 2025 NFL 100 Ranking

Cincinnati Bengals Could Bolster D-Line, Bringing in Former UFL Standout for Workout

Trey Hendrickson Breaks Silence With Bengals Training Camp Set to Begin Next Week

NFL Insider Comments on 'Unpredictable' Trey Hendrickson Situation

The Forgotten Part of Playing NFL Quarterback: Playmaking, Processing and Bad QBs

DraftKings Names Several Famous Bengals Top-10 Trash Talkers This Century

Joe Burrow's Mom Tells Story About His Love for Fashion in Newest Quarterback Teaser

Andre Smith Tells Funny Story About Weight Fines During Bengals Career

ESPN Picks 10 Cincinnati Bengals For All-Time Draft Picks List

Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Didn't Sign Injury Waiver for One Big Reason

Pro Football Network Ranks Al Golden 14th Among NFL's Defensive Coordinators

Contextualizing Bengals QB Joe Burrow's 'Brutal' Blitz Numbers with Stats, Videos

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Won't Get to Face Childhood Idol After 2025 Season

Stat of the Jay: With Chase Burns To Make MLB Debut for Reds Tonight, a Look at Top NFL Debuts by Bengals Players

'Sign It Or Go Scratch' - Shemar Stewart's Agent Provides Latest Update on Bengals Contract Negotiations

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 56,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News