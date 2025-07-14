Past Bengals Stars React After Former NFL QB Suspended for Giving Players 'Impermissible Benefits'

Teddy Bridgewater paid out of pocket for training camp ($14K), pride sets ($9,500), pregame meals ($2,200/wk), recovery ($1,300/wk), Ubers ($700/wk), field paint ($300/wk).



He did this as a VOLUNTEER, not employee. We shouldn’t be punishing people for improving their community. https://t.co/rfF4ezj2Iq pic.twitter.com/CC6O827b2F