Past Bengals Stars React After Former NFL QB Suspended for Giving Players 'Impermissible Benefits'
CINCINNATI — Former NFL quarterback and current head football coach at Miami Northwestern High School Teddy Bridgewater has been suspended after giving "impermissible benefits" to his players.
The benefits included Uber rides, physical therapy, pregame meals, recovery help, field paint and training camp for his players.
Bengals legend Chad Johnson chimed in on the situation.
"Basic necessities and resources that the kids needed and this is what you do," Johnson tweeted.
Andrew Hawkins was even more direct.
"This is bulls---," Hawkins tweeted.
Bridgewater is a former Pro Bowl quarterback that spent more than a decade in the NFL after being taken by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round (32nd overall) in the 2014 NFL Draft.
Check out the tweets from Johnson and Hawkins below:
