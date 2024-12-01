All Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Will Be Without Key Starter on Sunday Against Pittsburgh Steelers

The Bengals are 4-7 and desperately need a win on Sunday.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (59) and linebacker Logan Wilson (55) wrap up Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) for a sack in the third quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. The Chargers won 34-27.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (59) and linebacker Logan Wilson (55) wrap up Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) for a sack in the third quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. The Chargers won 34-27. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Steelers due to a knee injury that kept him out of practice all week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was the first to report the news. Wilson is officially listed as questionable, but it looks like the veteran will be sidelined.

That means Akeem Davis-Gaither will make his first start of the season alongside Germaine Pratt in the middle of the Bengals' defense.

Davis-Gaither has 24 tackles (two for loss) and one interception in 11 games. Look for the fifth-year veteran to handle a lot of the communication on defense with Wilson out.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Reflects on Bengals Falling Short Despite Stellar Individual Seasons: 'Tough Pill To Swallow'

Why the Bengals Went For 2 and Why They Threw To Tanner Hudson Instead of Ja'Marr Chase

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Post Huge Numbers as Bengals Lose Heartbreaker to Ravens 35-34

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Extolls Ja’Marr Chase’s Greatness After Loss to Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals Acquire Former Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Isaiah Williams

Stat of the Jay: Bengals Approaching NFL Record for Losses Despite Scoring 30+ Points

Bengals Report Card: Breaking Down Amazing Performances and Gaffes in 35-34 Loss to Ravens

Ja'Marr Chase Makes Statement That Bengals Fans Can Relate to After 35-34 Loss to Ravens

Zac Taylor Updates Joe Burrow's Health Following Ravens Loss

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 35-34 Loss to Baltimore Ravens

Mike Hilton, Logan Wilson Discuss Most Frustrating NFL Season Yet: 'Just Get Ready For Next Week'

-----

Join the 49,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News