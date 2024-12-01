Cincinnati Bengals Will Be Without Key Starter on Sunday Against Pittsburgh Steelers
CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Steelers due to a knee injury that kept him out of practice all week.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network was the first to report the news. Wilson is officially listed as questionable, but it looks like the veteran will be sidelined.
That means Akeem Davis-Gaither will make his first start of the season alongside Germaine Pratt in the middle of the Bengals' defense.
Davis-Gaither has 24 tackles (two for loss) and one interception in 11 games. Look for the fifth-year veteran to handle a lot of the communication on defense with Wilson out.
