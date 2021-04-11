The Browns' Pursuit of Jadeveon Clowney Continues

CINCINNATI — The Browns' fascination with Jadeveon Clowney continues. They're hosting the star edge rusher for a visit on Monday according to Josina Anderson.

The Browns brought Clowney in for a visit last month. They also tried to sign him last offseason. Instead, he picked Tennessee.

The 28-year-old only appeared in eight games for the Titans, finishing with 19 tackles and zero sacks. He underwent surgery in November to repair a left meniscus injury.

The three-time Pro Bowler would get a chance to play on the opposite side of Myles Garrett. It's the type of situation that could rejuvenate his career.

If the Browns land Clowney, then it'll be the cherry on top of what has been a productive free agency period for the organization. They gave their secondary a boost with the additions of cornerback Troy Hill and safety John Johnson. They're arguably the best team in the AFC North.

For the latest free agency news and NFL Draft coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Reunion Time? Thaddeus Moss is Available

NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

Bengals Hire Defensive Quality Control Coach

Cincinnati Legend Chimes in on Bengals' Ring of Honor

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase

Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?

Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy

Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor

A Breakdown of Giovani Bernard's Release: Why Now?

Chad Johnson Has a Gift for Joe Burrow

Bengals BOOST Trenches in Mock Draft 4.0

Bengals Part Ways With Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard

How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?

Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups

Chad Johnson is Spreading the Love in Cincinnati

Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick

Bengals Open to Potential Geno Atkins Return

Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft

How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process

Here's How the Sam Darnold Trade Impacts the Bengals

A Message to Bengals Fans: Thank You

Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell

Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell

"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

William Jackson III Takes Shot at Bengals Organization and Fan Base

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

Bengals Pass on Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Mock Draft

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Free Agency Breakdown: Bengals Looking to Add Help in Trenches

How Close Were Bengals in Their Pursuit of Kenny Golladay?

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook