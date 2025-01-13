All Bengals

Could Cincinnati Bengals Reunite With a Familiar Face in Hopes of Fixing Issues on Defense?

This would be an intriguing hire.

James Rapien

Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Jul 30, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Could the Bengals bring back Mike Zimmer?

Zimmer was officially released from his contract with the Cowboys. He signed a one-year deal with Dallas last offseason.

The former Vikings head coach spent six seasons as the Bengals defensive coordinator (2008-2013) under Marvin Lewis.

It's unclear if the Bengals have interest in the 68-year-old, but he's well respected in the building and across the NFL.

Don't be shocked if the Bengals' brass at least has a conversation about Zimmer and what he could bring to a defense that struggled for most of the 2024 season.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office

Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale

Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos

In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak

'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins

Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams

Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain

Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT

Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team

Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos

Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season

-----

Join the 51,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News