'If I Had a Vote, It Would Go To Joe Burrow' - Troy Aikman Endorses Bengals Star for NFL MVP
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's teammates gave him the MVP stamp of approval after his Week 17 performance in the Bengals' 30-24 overtime win over the Broncos.
Burrow's teammates aren't alone.
Troy Aikman endorsed Burrow for MVP during the Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN.
"I know there's gonna be a lot of people out there making votes and who's the MVP and all of that. I will just say, no disrespect to anyone and the great years that they've had. If I had a vote, it would go to Joe Burrow," Aikman said. "What he has done has been terrific. And that game the other night, he just refused to lose."
Burrow has completed 69.8% of his passes for 4,641 yards and 42 touchdowns this season. He leads the NFL in completions (423), passing yards and passing touchdowns.
Watch the clip of Aikman below. For more on Burrow's case for MVP, go here.
