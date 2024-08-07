All Bengals

Is Brandon Aiyuk Headed to the AFC North? Patriots Reportedly Drop Out of Trade Talks

Aiyuk could join a Bengals' rival.

James Rapien

Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 10, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

CINCINNATI — Is Brandon Aiyuk AFC North bound? The Patriots have pulled out of trade talks according to Adam Schefter, which means the 26-year-old could end up in Cleveland or Pittsburgh.

Both the Browns and Steelers are interested in Aiyuk according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

He is entering his fifth NFL season and wants a new contract. He had 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023.

With New England bowing out of the Aiyuk sweepstakes, there's a real chance the Bengals face him in the division this season.

Schefter reported that the Steelers "re-engaged" the 49ers in trade talks on Tuesday afternoon.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Look: Bengals Star Joe Burrow Walks in Vogue Fashion Show in Paris

Watch: Bengals Star Trey Hendrickson Holds Kids Camp

Josh Newton Discusses What's Fueled His Journey to NFL: 'One Offer Coming Out of High School'

Watch: Joe Burrow Chats With Jared Leto During Fashion Week in Paris

DJ Turner II Ready to Attack Second NFL Season: 'I Just Left Some Plays on The Field'

Watch: Best of Joe Burrow's 2024 Offseason

Dax Hill Brewing in Lou Anarumo's Lab, Bengals Hope Former First Rounder Makes Successful Switch to Cornerback

The Athletic Picks Bengals Win Total as a Best Bet for 2024 Season

Bengals Star Orlando Brown Jr. Posts Heartfelt Message to His Dad on Father’s Day

A Pleasant Surprise: Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins Signing Franchise Tender

Zac Taylor Praises Ja'Marr Chase, Explains Why He Didn't Do Much During Bengals Mandatory Minicamp

PFF Names Chase Brown, Jordan Battle on 2024 All-Breakout Team

PFF Ranks Geno Stone Among Top-20 NFL Safeties

Sheldon Rankins Details Return For OTAs: 'Wanted To Make Sure I Got Back Out Here'

-----

Join the 45,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

Home/News