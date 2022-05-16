Look: Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Back at Practice With Veteran Center Ted Karras
CINCINNATI — Bengals veterans were back at Paul Brown Stadium on Monday for voluntary workouts.
That meant Joe Burrow got to work with his new linemen. It also means the 2022 rookie class got to interact with the veterans for the first time.
The Bengals released a photo of Burrow taking a snap from Ted Karras. The veteran center signed with Cincinnati this offseason. Check out the photos below.
