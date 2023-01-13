Joe Burrow Names NFL's Top Cornerback: 'I Think He's The Best'

The 26-year-old has led the Bengals to back-to-back AFC North titles.

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has faced plenty of great defenders during his three NFL seasons.

The 26-year-old revealed his two top cornerbacks in the NFL during a recent appearance on the Colin Cowherd Podcast.

Burrow believes Broncos star cornerback Patrick Surtain II is the leagues top cornerback.

"Yeah, I think he's the best," Burrow said when Cowherd mentioned Surtain. "He's tough."

Burrow faced Surtain last season and also went up against him in college. He also praised Browns cornerback Denzel Ward.

"Denzel in my opinion, is one of the two best corners in the league," Burrow said.

Burrow won't have to face Ward or Surtain in the playoffs, but he has to deal with a tough Ravens defense on Sunday night. Watch Cowherd's entire interview with Burrow here.

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game is available on NBC via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Rob Gronkowski On Joe Burrow: 'Will Decimate Baltimore Defense'; Can Read Defenses 'Just Like Tom Brady'

Bengals Film Breakdown: Joe Burrow and the Passing Offense Goes Back in Time

Report: Bengals-Ravens Most Expensive NFL Wild Card Ticket

NFL Announces 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Competition Events

Joe Burrow Praises Home Monday Night Football Crowd: 'Best Atmosphere Pregame I've Ever Been A Part Of

Joe Burrow and Bengals Carrying Regular Season Momentum Into Playoffs: 'Still A Lot of Room To Improve'

By The Numbers: Bengals Notch Impressive Marks During Finale Win Over Baltimore

Bengals Open As Nearly Touchdown Betting Favorites Against Baltimore

NFL Announces Date and Time for Bengals' Playoff Matchup Against Ravens

Joe Burrow on Winning Championships: 'The Window is My Whole Career, Our Window is Always Open

Ja'Marr Chase Hits Receiving Yard Milestone in Bengals' Regular Season Finale

Playoff Picture: AFC Field Set As Bengals Lock Into No. 3 Seed

Watch: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor, Bengals Celebrate AFC North Title

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok